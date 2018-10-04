It’s time for a Southern tailgate party with food blogger Stacey Little

Cookbook author and food blogger Stacey Little shares his tried-and-true recipes.

As fall takes hold and the days get shorter, people will still gather around to enjoy cooler weather and each other. For many, that time together involves two things Southerners know well: food and football.

Cookbook author and food blogger Stacey Little shares these tried-and-true recipes for your tailgate or game-day party at the lake.

Little’s philosophy on recipes is simple: “My goal in blogging is to get families back to the supper table to reconnect, without texting, apps and games. And sometimes in our busy lives, we need something easy,” he writes on his blog. “Easy is what I’m good at, so that’s what you’ll get from me … easy, quick recipes to help you feed your family.”

For more recipes and information about Little’s cookbook, “The Southern Bite Cookbook,” visit southernbite.com.

Turnip Green Dip

Serves 6-8 * Prep time 25 minutes * Cook time 25 minutes * Total time 50 minutes

Are y’all ready to get your greens in? This Turnip Green Dip will quickly become a family favorite and the star at any party. Even folks who claim to dislike turnip greens end up devouring this dip. It tastes so much like its spinach counterpart some folks won’t even realize the little bite that the turnip greens give it. You don’t get that with spinach. Serve with some tortilla chips or pork skins.

Ingredients

6 slices bacon

1/2 large yellow onion, diced

1 (16-ounce) package frozen chopped turnip greens, thawed and drained

1 (15-ounce) jar prepared Alfredo sauce

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Tortilla chips or fried pork skins for serving

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-quart baking dish. In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy. Remove the bacon, drain on paper towels and crumble. Carefully pour away all but about 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease; return the pan to the heat and add the onions. Cook about 3 minutes. Add the turnip greens and cook 8 to 10 minutes. Add the Alfredo sauce, cream cheese, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Cook until the cream cheese has melted and the mixture is bubbly. Stir in the crumbled bacon. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and bake 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Turn on the oven’s broiler and return the baking dish to the oven for 5 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or fried pork skins.

Ranch Chicken Cheeseball

Prep time 15 minutes * Total time 2 hours 15 minutes

This is a popular and easy recipe that is sure to impress your family and your guests.

Ingredients

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese

1 (10-ounce) can white meat chicken, drained

1 (1-ounce) envelope ranch salad dressing mix (or 3 tablespoons from large bottle of ranch mix)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped pecans

Preparation

Allow all ingredients to come to room temperature. Combine the first five ingredients in a large bowl until thoroughly mixed. Chill for at least two hours. Remove mixture from refrigerator and mold into ball shape. Coat outside with chopped pecans.

Pulled Pork and Collard Green Egg Rolls with Alabama White BBQ Dipping Sauce

Makes about 20 egg rolls

These Pulled Pork and Collard Green Egg Rolls with Alabama White Barbecue Dipping Sauce (whew, that’s a title!) are just the ticket. They combine three great things that Southern food has to offer and are remarkably easy. Making your own egg rolls might seem like a daunting task, but it’s relatively easy once you get the hang of it.

Ingredients for the pulled pork

1 (3-to-4 pound) pork shoulder or Boston butt

2 tablespoons barbecue rub

1 cup chicken broth

Preparation for the pulled pork

Rub the pork shoulder with a generous amount of the barbecue rub. I like to use one that has a smoke flavor to get more of that authentic smoked taste. Place the rubbed shoulder in the crock of a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker and pour 1 cup of chicken broth around the edges, being cautious not to wash the rub off. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or until the meat shreds easily with a fork (about 190 degrees). Remove from the slow cooker. Once the pork is cool enough to handle, use two large forks to shred the meat.

Ingredients for the Alabama white barbecue sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Creole mustard

1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Preparation for the Alabama white barbecue sauce

Combine the mayonnaise, Creole mustard, horseradish, garlic, black pepper and vinegar in a medium bowl. Mix until well-combined. Store the sauce in the refrigerator to allow all the flavors to develop.

Ingredients for the egg rolls

1 (1-pound) package refrigerated egg roll wrappers

1 (27-ounce) can seasoned collard greens, very well-drained

1 pound pulled pork

Vegetable oil for frying