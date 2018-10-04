James Spann: Warm October days continue for Alabama

James Spann sees more warm weather for Alabama through the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RIDGE RULES: A strong upper ridge will hold across Alabama, the Deep South and much of the eastern U.S. through the weekend. This means more of the same — mostly sunny days, fair nights and afternoon temperatures well above average, with highs mostly in the 88- to 91-degree range. Afternoon showers, while possible, will remain few and far between; the odds of any one spot getting wet are only around 5 percent each day.

These temperatures are about 10 degrees above average. We will flirt with today’s record high of 92 in Birmingham, set in 1925.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across the state Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas Saturday morning (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

Auburn will be on the road as well, playing Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will take on Louisiana Tech Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff) in Ruston, Louisiana. A few isolated showers are possible during the first half; otherwise, look for mostly fair weather with temperatures falling from the mid 80s into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The ridge will slowly weaken, but for much of the week the weather stays warm and mostly dry, with highs in the 80s. The Global Forecast System is advertising a pattern change at midmonth that will bring cooler air down into Alabama, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s by then.

TROPICS: Hurricane Leslie remains in the middle of the Atlantic, far from land. It should weaken into a tropical storm tomorrow. A disturbance in the southwest Caribbean has a 30 percent chance of slow development over the next five days as it drifts northward toward the southern Gulf of Mexico.

