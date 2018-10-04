James Spann: Very warm, mostly dry in Alabama through Sunday

BONE-CRUSHING SUBSIDENCE: A strong upper high is over Alabama, and the associated sinking air (subsidence) is preventing any showers from forming. We have a field of fair-weather cumulus clouds over the state, and with a good supply of sunshine temperatures are in the 87- to 91-degree range, 10 degrees above average for early October in Alabama.

Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the weekend with the upper high in control; we are forecasting mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs holding in the 87- to 91-degree range. The odds of any one place seeing an afternoon shower remain in the 5 to 10 percent range.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across the state Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas Saturday morning (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

Auburn will be on the road as well, playing Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will take on Louisiana Tech Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff) in Ruston, Louisiana. A few isolated showers are possible during the first half; otherwise, look for mostly fair weather with temperatures falling from the mid 80s into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The upper high begins to weaken, and we will introduce the chance of widely scattered afternoon showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, then becoming more numerous Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s early in the week, then drop into the low 80s with an increase in clouds and showers. Global models continue to suggest a nice pattern flip with cooler air in here at midmonth.

TROPICS: Hurricane Leslie, in the middle of the Atlantic, is expected to weaken to a tropical storm Friday and remain far from land. And the National Hurricane Center now gives the disturbance in the western Caribbean a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days as it drifts northward toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. Just something to watch for now.

