James Spann: Pattern change begins in Alabama next week

SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A strong upper high will remain anchored over the Deep South through the weekend, meaning little change in our weather — mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the 87- to 92-degree range, about 10 degrees above average for early October in Alabama. A few small, short-lived showers are possible each afternoon, but the chance of any one community seeing rain is only 5 to 10 percent.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across the state tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas Saturday morning (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a brief passing shower or thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s during the game.

Auburn will be on the road as well, playing Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will take on Louisiana Tech Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff) in Ruston, Louisiana. A few isolated showers are possible during the first half; otherwise, look for mostly fair weather with temperatures falling from the mid 80s into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The upper ridge will slowly break down. The week will be warm, with highs in the 80s, but the chance of showers and storms will rise, especially over the latter half of the week, as the air becomes unstable. Global models show a nice push of cool air into the region in seven to 10 days as the pattern flips.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Leslie is in the middle of the Atlantic and will move slowly eastward in coming days, staying far from land. Of more interest is a disturbance in the western Caribbean; the National Hurricane Center gives it a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm within five days as it moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico.

There is no skill in identifying the final destination or the intensity of this system beyond five days; it is simply something to watch for now.

