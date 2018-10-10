Hurricane Michael continues its destructive path into Alabama and Georgia

Hurricane Michael left a wake of destruction along the Florida coast and then continued its devastation well inland, bringing down trees, knocking out power, creating flooding and causing structural damage in Alabama and Georgia.

Alabama Power reported thousands of outages in southeast Alabama at 10 p.m. Houston County had the largest number of outages of 42,000, followed by Henry with 7,400, Dale with 5,800, Geneva with 5,800, Barbour with 5,400 and Lee with 3,200.

More outages are possible overnight and assessment and restoration efforts are unlikely on a large scale until the weather improves and visibility returns Thursday morning to make work safe for crews.

Alabama has mobilized more than 1,000 company and contractor resources to address outages and effects from Hurricane Michael.

Media outlets are reporting more than 330,000 power outages in Florida and more than 170,000 in Georgia.