Alabama Power has restored power to more than 50,000 customers since Hurricane Michael left state

Three-quarters of damaged transmission lines will be restored by midnight.

Alabama Power crews have restored more than 50,000 customers who lost power when Hurricane Michael pounded the southeastern part of the state Wednesday night.

The city of Valley and the Dothan Regional Airport have been fully restored. Phenix City and Smith Station are 95 percent restored and are expected to be fully restored by midnight.

Enterprise, New Brockton and Fort Rucker are also scheduled to be fully restored by midnight as are the cities of Napier Field and Midland City.

“Fully restored” refers to those customers able to receive service.

Alabama Power crews expect 75 percent of the transmission lines damaged by Hurricane Michael to be back in service by midnight.

As of 4:30 pm, we have 27,000 customers were still without power after more than 83,000 were affected during the course of the storm. Crews will continue to work until all service is restored.