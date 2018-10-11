Alabama Power has restored power to more than 50,000 customers since Hurricane Michael left state

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Power has restored power to more than 50,000 customers since Hurricane Michael left state
Nearly 1,100 Alabama Power Company and contract employees have been involved in power restoration efforts since Hurricane Michael lashed the southeast and eastern portions of the state. Alabama Power crews have restored more than 50,000 customers since it has been safe to work. About 75 percent of the transmission lines damaged by Hurricane Michael are expected to be back in service by midnight. Crews will continue to work until all service is restored. (Alabama NewsCenter)

Three-quarters of damaged transmission lines will be restored by midnight.

 

Alabama Power crews have restored more than 50,000 customers who lost power when Hurricane Michael pounded the southeastern part of the state Wednesday night.

The city of Valley and the Dothan Regional Airport have been fully restored. Phenix City and Smith Station are 95 percent restored and are expected to be fully restored by midnight.

Enterprise, New Brockton and Fort Rucker are also scheduled to be fully restored by midnight as are the cities of Napier Field and Midland City.

“Fully restored” refers to those customers able to receive service.

Alabama Power crews have restored more than 50,000 customers since it has been safe to work.

Alabama Power crews expect 75 percent of the transmission lines damaged by Hurricane Michael to be back in service by midnight.

As of 4:30 pm, we have 27,000 customers were still without power after more than 83,000 were affected during the course of the storm. Crews will continue to work until all service is restored.

Winds, rain brought down trees, power lines. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
The storm left traffic snarles in its wake. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
Downed trees were a common sight after Hurricane Michael hit. (Wynter Byrd/AlabamaNewsCenter)
Winds and rain took down power lines. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
Downed trees lined many roads in southeast and eastern areas of the state. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
Howling winds destroyed this storefront. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
Residents were cautioned to watch for downed lines. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
Strong winds damaged some homes. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)

 

