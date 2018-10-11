Alabama Power making steady progress to restore service following Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael knocked out power to more than 83,000 Alabama customers as it lashed through the southeastern portion of the state Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Alabama Power had restored power to all but 36,000 customers.

Nearly 1,250 company and contracted employees have moved or are moving into the hardest hit areas in southeast and east Alabama to help the 245 local employees with restoration efforts.

As of 11 a.m., outages included 10,000 in Houston County, 7,100 in Henry County, 5,800 in Dale County, 5,200 in Geneva County, 4,500 in Lee County and 4,200 in Barbour County.

Alabama Power said crews will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to all customers affected by the hurricane.

Nearly 1,250 additional Alabama Power company and contracting crews were sent to the hardest hit parts of Alabama to assist with storm restoration. (Leslie Eiland/ Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews as far west as Dauphin Island were affected by Hurricane Michael. From left are Troy Carter, Jareth Todd and Randy Turner. (Steve Kirkham / Alabama NewsCenter)

The public is urged to stay away from downed lines and other hazards and to report hazardous conditions to Alabama Power or local authorities.

Alabama Power’s Customer Service Center (CSC) storm team was activated Oct. 9 to help restoration efforts. In addition, the CSC has mobilized to support Gulf Power, which sustained dramatic damage in the Florida Panhandle. More than 25 agents are assisting Gulf Power today by taking customer calls, with an additional 38 agents scheduled the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The CSC has handled nearly 550 calls since Wednesday when Hurricane Michael made landfall near Panama City, Florida. .

Southern Company subsidiary Southern Nuclear reduced power for units 1 and 2 at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan as a precautionary safety measure in advance of Hurricane Michael. Both units continue to operate.

Southern Nuclear operates the facility on behalf of owner Alabama Power.

Tropical Storm Michael was over North Carolina at 10 a.m. Thursday.