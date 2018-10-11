Can’t Miss Alabama highlights pink events across the state

Get in the fight to save a life with Can’t Miss Alabama

Pink Luncheon

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is hosting its 10th annual Pink Luncheon and “Stayin’ Alive Party!” Friday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MSE Building in Birmingham. The Kendra Scott Trunk Show will feature the latest in necklaces, earrings, bracelets and candles. Proceeds will support BCRFA. A minimum $25 donation is required. For a $50 donation, you will have a chance to win free accommodations in Orange Beach. The first 25 guests will receive a door prize. To register, call 205-833-9010.

For more information about this event, contact BCRFA or call 996-5463.

The venue is located at 5500 Derby Drive.

Calera Goes Pink!

The city of Calera goes pink Oct. 12-21. The pink event kicks off at the Calera High School football game on Friday, Oct. 12. Show off your golf skills at Timberline on Sunday, Oct. 21. The proceeds will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA).

To learn more about this event, contact BCRFA or call 996-5463.

Pink Ribbon Project

More than a dozen Birmingham fire stations are participating in the Pink Ribbon Project T-shirt campaign during October to support breast cancer research in Alabama. The T-shirts cost $15-$20. Proceeds from shirt sales will help the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama secure national grants for the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Contact [email protected] for a participating fire station near you.

We are all in this fight together. Spread the message of hope throughout Alabama Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Cahaba Brewing Company Goes Pink

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Cahaba Brewing Company, order the Tart Cherry and Hibiscus Berliner Weisse or a Cahaba Brewing T-shirt and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. The beer has been brewed especially for the month of October.

Visit www.cahababrewing.com for more information.

‘Shot for Cure’

Get your flu shot at the Rock Creek Pharmacy Friday, Oct. 19 for a donation of $5. The proceeds will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA). To learn more, contact BCRFA at 996-5463 or call the pharmacy at 205-497-8777.

The pharmacy is located at 6817 Warrior River Road in Bessemer.

47th Annual National Shrimp Festival

The opening of the 47th Annual National Shrimp Festival has been delayed and it will now open Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. The festival will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday with beautiful weather expected, sunny with temperatures in the 60s and 70s all three days. In the event any other changes are made, please stay tuned to the Facebook page and myshrimpfest.com. The new schedule is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. National, regional and local artists will perform from a variety of genres from blues to jazz to country to Motown. More than 10,000 pounds of shrimp will be available on the beach and boardwalk. Local chefs will offer samples from their award-winning recipes. Fishing, boating, competitions, 10K and 5K races, arts and crafts are planned.

For more information, call 251-968-7200 or visit www.myshrimpfest.com.

Woodlawn Street Market

The Woodlawn Business Association and REV Birmingham are presenting the Woodlawn Street Market Saturday, Oct. 13. Hundreds of shoppers will crowd the heart of historic Woodlawn to see their favorite local business owner and meet up to 80 local vendors. The market will showcase fresh produce, art, jewelry, clothing and children’s books. Live music and dance performances will entertain you throughout the event.

The market is on the block of 55th Place South from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details, visit www.revbirmingham.org.

Talladega Superspeedway

Enjoy the Alabama 500 weekend Oct. 12-14 in Talladega. Follow this link for the schedule of events. Visit the website for the details.

Click here for tickets.

Headland Harvest Day Festival

Join the residents of Headland while they celebrate their 47th annual Harvest Day Festival Saturday, Oct. 13. Take the day to pay homage to the local farmers with the Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl, Jessie Lynn, the Tri-State Community Orchestra, the Conrad Family and Mel Williams. Admission and shuttle services are free.

Email Rhonda Harrison at [email protected] or call 334-785-5600 for more information.

Blountsville Harvest Festival

The Blountsville Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event will feature a car and bike show, arts and crafts, food and tractor and equipment show. The event will take place in downtown Blountsville.

Admission is free.

For details, call 205-429-2406.

Alabama Cotton Festival

One of Eclectic’s biggest festivals is Saturday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. following the Cotton Run at 7 a.m. Choose from a variety of entertainment: Car show, baking contest, art and photo contests, vendors, a chicken race, a cotton run, a dog show, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables and bounce houses for the kids. For more information, call 334-541-3581.

The festival is located at 145 Main St.

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature BlendJazz and Phil Denny Sunday, Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the Alabaster Municipal Complex. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.

Dates are subject to change.

Alabama Shakespeare

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is beginning its 2018-19 season. Artistic director Rick Dildine is introducing a diverse collection of 14 titles. “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe will kick off the season through Oct. 20. The feature examines the stigma of depression, the lengths we go to for those we love and how a seemingly simple list can take on a life of its own. Starring in the show is ASF MFA graduate David Lee Nelson, directed by Dildine. For tickets, click here.

To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Breakin’ Bread

The 16th annual Breakin’ Bread festival is Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Market at Pepper Place. Todd Coder Duo, Taylor Hunnicut, Alvin Garrett and other artists will perform. Food samples are unlimited with craft beer and wine. Activities include a maker’s market comprised of craftsmen and a kid’s zone. The proceeds will go to the Jones Valley Teach Farm’s Urban Farm Project. General admission tickets are $35, VIP tickets are $99 and children 12 and under are free.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

2018 Fall Festival – Alabama Splash

The Alabama Splash Adventure Fall Festival is every weekend in October from noon to 6 p.m. A day of family fun includes access to more than 15 amusement park rides, which includes hay rides, a corn maze, pumpkin art and a spider safari. A different event will be featured each weekend with free unlimited Pepsi and free parking. An Arts and Craft Show will be Oct. 13-14. Local live music performances will be Oct. 20-21. The Halloween High Dive Show will be Oct. 20-21 and 27-28, with 75-foot dives. 2018 and 2019 season passes are valid for entry. Tickets can be purchased at the front gate or online at www.alabamasplash.com.

The water park is closed during Fall Festival.