James Spann: Windy, cooler in Alabama today as Michael moves away

James Spann forecasts a refreshing change in Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL CHANGE: As Tropical Storm Michael moves away from Alabama today, we will experience an air mass change. The sky becomes mostly sunny, and temperatures will hold in the 70s with a gusty north wind. Dewpoints will steadily drop as drier air works into the state. Tonight will be clear with diminishing wind, and it will be the coolest night so far this season. Most communities across north and central Alabama will dip into the 45- to 49-degree range early tomorrow morning; the last time Birmingham had a low in the 40s was on April 30, when we dropped to 42 degrees.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Look for fantastic fall weather. Sunshine will be in full force tomorrow with a high in the low 70s; then Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with a slow warming trend. We reach the mid 70s Saturday, followed by a high around 80 Sunday. A few showers could creep into northwest Alabama Sunday night.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the weather will be clear and cool, with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 70 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

Alabama will host Missouri Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium; expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 74 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

UAB will host Rice at Birmingham’s Legion Field Saturday (noon kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures rising from 71 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the second half.

RACE WEEKEND: It will be a great weekend for NASCAR fans coming into Talladega, with lots of sunshine each day through Sunday and pleasant temperatures. Look for a high in the low 70s Friday, mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Mornings will be cool, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday; then another shot of cooler air arrives over the latter half of the week with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights Wednesday through Friday.

TROPICS: Michael is a tropical storm this morning; it will move through the Carolinas today before heading out to the north Atlantic. Nadine and Leslie remain out in the far eastern Atlantic and are no threat to land. The National Hurricane Center gives a disturbance in the Caribbean a medium chance of some development over the next five days. It seems to be headed for Central America or Mexico; nothing for now close to North America.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.