James Spann: Fine fall weather for Alabama through the weekend

James Spann forecasts a delightful Alabama weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY AIR: We are starting the day down in the 40s for most north Alabama communities, our coolest morning since late April. Today will feature a cloudless sky along with a high at or just over 70 degrees this afternoon — a cobalt blue sky with low humidity. Tonight will be clear and cool, with a low between 48 and 52.

THE WEEKEND: We stay dry through most of the weekend; expect a partly sunny sky tomorrow and Sunday. The high will be in the low to mid 70s tomorrow, followed by low 80s Sunday. A few showers could reach far northwest Alabama Sunday night.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the weather will be clear and cool, with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures rising from near 70 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

Alabama will host Missouri Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium; expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 74 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

UAB will travel to Houston to play Rice Saturday (noon kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures rising from 82 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the second half.

RACE WEEKEND: It will be a great weekend for NASCAR fans coming into Talladega, with lots of sunshine each day through Sunday and pleasant temperatures. Look for a high in the low 70s today, mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Mornings will be cool, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL: Expect sunny days and fair nights at Gulf Shores through Sunday with highs around 80 and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Could not be any better.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely at times over the far northwest corner of the state Monday and Tuesday, but for the rest of the state we expect only widely scattered showers. Wednesday through Friday will be dry with pleasant days and cool nights.

TROPICS: Michael is now post-tropical and moving away from the U.S. Hurricane Leslie and Tropical Storm Nadine are in the eastern Atlantic and no threat to land. And a disturbance in the Caribbean will most likely move into Central America in a few days; the National Hurricane Center gives it only a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.