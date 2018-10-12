James Spann: Pleasant days, cool nights for Alabama

SUNNY FALL DAY: Many communities started off the day in the 40s. Here are some of the reported lows:

Hamilton — 44

Decatur — 44

Valley Head — 44

Black Creek — 44

Millport — 45

Cottondale — 46

Cullman — 46

Russellville — 46

Birmingham — 48

Heflin — 48

Centre — 48

Bessemer — 49

Coker — 49

Hueytown — 49

Temperatures are mostly in the low 70s this afternoon with a sunny sky; tonight will be clear and cool, with a low between 48 and 52 for most communities.

THE WEEKEND: We stay dry with partly sunny days and fair nights; the high Saturday will be in the mid 70s, and we top out near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the weather will be clear and cool, with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures rising from near 70 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

Alabama will host Missouri Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium; expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 74 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

UAB will travel to Houston to play Rice Saturday (noon kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures rising from 82 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the second half.

RACE WEEKEND: It will be a great weekend for NASCAR fans coming into Talladega, with lots of sunshine each day through Sunday and pleasant temperatures. Look for a high in the low 70s today, mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Mornings will be cool, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL: Expect sunny days and fair nights at Gulf Shores through Sunday with highs around 80 and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Could not be any better.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely at times over the far northwest corner of the state Monday and Tuesday, but for the rest of the state we expect only widely scattered showers. Wednesday through Friday will be dry with pleasant days and cool nights.

TROPICS: The disturbance in the Caribbean is not expected to develop, and we still have Hurricane Leslie and Tropical Storm Nadine in the eastern Atlantic. Nadine will dissipate this weekend, and Leslie is headed for Portugal/Spain. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

