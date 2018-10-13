Recipe: Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce

I’ve always been intrigued by making homemade barbecue sauce. Most folks just grab a bottle at the store, and while there are some really great ones out there, there’s something fun about making your own and tweaking it to suit your tastes.

When I was about 8, my dad’s friend shared his mother’s barbecue sauce recipe with us after we had it during a visit. I think that was what piqued my interest in sauce-making. Ever since then, I’ve loved getting in the kitchen and experimenting with recipes. Even as a kid, it was something that I could do, since it was so easy. Mom would give me full reign of the pantry, spice cabinet and fridge and just set me loose.

This recipe is one of my favorites, though. It’s tangy with just a little bite. It’s also got a great sweetness thanks to the secret ingredient – Coca-Cola.

And easy! It’s crazy easy! If you can measure, pour and stir, you can make this one.

It’s great on pulled pork (my favorite), grilled chicken, brisket, hot dogs and sausages; even as a dip for fried chicken!

And the best part is you probably have all the ingredients you need for it right at home in your pantry and fridge. And even if you don’t have everything, you can run to your nearest store and grab them like I did.

Yep, I got everything I needed for this recipe and grabbed some hot dogs, sausages and chicken wings to throw on the grill, too. And with coupons, you can save on the already great prices. Just sign up on their website and they’ll send coupons right to your email that are tailored to what you buy most.

Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Serves 4 cups

Ingredients

2 cups ketchup

1 cup Coca-Cola

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons dill pickle juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper (or more to taste)

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the ingredients. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 10 to 15 minutes or until slightly thickened. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.