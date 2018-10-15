On this day in Alabama history: Gov. Kay Ivey was born

October 15, 1944
Kay Ellen Ivey was born on Oct. 15, 1944 in Camden. She graduated from Auburn University, where she was president of the Alpha Gamma Delta pledge class and served in the Student Government Association for four years. In 1967, she married and moved to California, where she taught high school. After divorcing, Ivey returned to Alabama to work for Merchants National Bank and launched a program promoting financial literacy in state schools. She entered politics in 1979 when Gov. Fob James named her to his cabinet; was law clerk for the House of Representatives (1980-82); and assistant director of the Alabama Development Office (1982-85). Ivey worked for the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (1985-98) before election as state treasurer (2003-11) and lieutenant governor (2011-17). She became governor when Robert Bentley resigned on April 10, 2017.
