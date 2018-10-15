James Spann: Warm in Alabama today; cool air returns tomorrow

James Spann forecasts a warm start to the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

QUIET MORNING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama this morning; we will rise into the low 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers could show up this afternoon or tonight, but they should be widely scattered.

TO THE NORTH AND WEST: Rain is falling near a well-defined surface front from Tennessee to Texas; behind the front it is like winter in parts of the northern and western United States. Denver had a big snow yesterday and dropped into the teens this morning. Snow has been falling in places like Omaha, Wichita and Kansas City.

The front will move into Alabama tomorrow with a chance of rain; seems like the best chance of rain for many across the north and central counties will come late tomorrow and tomorrow night. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and areas from Birmingham north won’t get out of the 60s tomorrow. South Alabama will stay warm, however, with a high around 80 degrees.

Wednesday looks like a cool day, with a high only in the 60- to 63-degree range; lingering rain will end early in the day, followed by a clearing sky.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We are forecasting delightful autumn weather on these two days. Sunshine will be in full force Thursday with a high between 68 and 71; then Friday will be partly sunny with a high in the low 70s. Clouds will move in Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks wet at this point, with periods of rain likely; it will be a cool day with temperatures in the 60s. The latest medium-range model data suggests the rain will end Saturday night; Sunday looks dry with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, a decent part of the week looks dry with pleasant days and cool nights.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the far southwest Caribbean has a chance of some development this week, but it will move into Central America. The Gulf of Mexico and the rest of the Atlantic basin are very quiet.

