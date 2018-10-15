James Spann: Much cooler in Alabama Tuesday, with some rain

RADAR CHECK: We have a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama this afternoon, and a few scattered showers are on radar, moving to the east. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s, and there is a cold front near the northwest corner of the state. Back to the west, Tupelo has dropped to 68, Memphis reports 55 and Little Rock is at 49 with light rain falling.

TONIGHT/TUESDAY: The front will creep slowly southeastward across Alabama, and we will have a few periods of rain tonight and Tuesday. Nothing too heavy; rain amounts should be less than one-quarter inch for many places. Otherwise, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler, with temperatures holding in the 60s all day from Birmingham north. But temperatures will go back into the 70s and low 80s over south Alabama.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: We will continue to forecast periods of rain Tuesday night; that rain should end early in the day Wednesday. Then, we will forecast gradual clearing Wednesday with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sun. It will be a cool day with a high only in the 60- to 65-degree range. Thursday will feature sunshine in full supply; we start the day in the 40s, and the high Thursday afternoon will be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be another dry, pleasant day with a high in the low 70s, but clouds will begin to increase by afternoon ahead of the next weather maker to the west. At the moment, it looks like we will have a good chance of rain from around midnight Friday night through noon Saturday; rain amounts of one-half to three-quarters of an inch are likely, with no thunder and no risk of severe storms. Saturday will be a cool day, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 60s.

I know there are many outdoor events Saturday; while at the moment it looks like the best chance of rain across Alabama will come during the morning, this could easily change since we are five days out. Just keep an eye on the forecast.

Sunday will be a beautiful fall day with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 60s, after a low down in the mid 40s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. For now it looks like rain will hold off until after the games are complete.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to play the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy, and periods of rain are likely during the game. Temperatures will be in the 60- to 65-degree range.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Cloudy and cool weather is the story, with rain at times; temperatures will hover around 60, dropping into the 50s during the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the players take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). For now it looks like the rain will be over by kickoff; the sky will be cloudy and temperatures will fall from the upper 50s at kickoff into the low 50s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: For now much of the week looks cool and dry; we will be in the low 40s early Monday morning. Some of the colder spots across north Alabama have a good chance of dipping into the 30s for the first time this season.

TROPICS: A disturbance near the coast of Central America will move inland before having a chance to develop. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.