Alabama schools can get money for sports, arts through Power to Play grant program

The Alabama Power Foundation’s Power to Play grant program is now taking applications in its fifth year of helping Alabama high schools increase students’ extracurricular participation. The program offers athletics and arts grants. Beginning this year, the grants are also available to middle schools.

Power to Play will award up to 36 grants of $2,500 each to schools throughout the state – up to 18 of those grants will go to athletics programs and up to 18 will go to arts programs.

Involvement in arts and music courses has been linked to higher standardized test scores, improved graduation and attendance rates and fewer disciplinary infractions.

“This program is unique because it reaches a diverse range of students by allowing schools to continue to offer programs in both athletics and the arts,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “It’s imperative for us to invest in students in ways that represent the breadth of their interests. Investing in Alabama’s students is one of the most important steps we can take toward building a better Alabama.”

Public high schools and middle schools with 50 percent or more of their students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches can compete for Power to Play grants. There are separate applications for arts grants and for athletics grants.

Power to Play grant applications are available now through Nov. 25. Grant applications will be reviewed by a foundation committee.

To learn more or to apply for a Power to Play grant, please visit www.powerofgood.com.

Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars.