James Spann: Cloudy, cool day for Alabama, with some rain

James Spann forecasts a change in Alabama’s weather moving toward midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL CHANGE: A cold front this morning is near Montgomery; north of the front, cooler air continues to seep into the northern half of Alabama. A southwest flow aloft will keep clouds over the state today, along with some rain at times. Rain amounts won’t be especially heavy; most places will see less than a quarter of an inch. And temperatures will rise little during the day. Those of you in the Tennessee Valley will have a hard time getting out of the 50s, while places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden will remain in the 60s.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: Any lingering rain will end early tomorrow, but clouds will be very stubborn. We will mention a chance of some gradual clearing late in the day, but it might be tomorrow night before the clouds get out of there. It will be another cool day with a high in the 60s. Then, on Thursday, sunshine returns in full force with a high in the low 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase during the day Friday ahead of the next wave to the west, and rain will move into the state Friday night. The latest model data suggests the rain will end Saturday morning as the wave moves east of the state; at this moment it looks like the best chance of rain will come from about 9 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday. Amounts should be less than one-half inch for most places, and the timing could change as we get closer to the weekend. The high Friday will be in the low 70s, and we stay in the 60s all day Saturday.

Sunday will be a day with sunshine in full supply; we start the day in the upper 40s, and the high will be in the upper 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with some rain possible, especially during the second half of the games. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to play the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy; some light rain is possible, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Cloudy and cool weather is the story, and it is looking like most of the rain will be over by game time. Kickoff temperature will be near 60, falling back into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the Blazers take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We expect a clearing sky over Birmingham with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by halftime.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be cool; most communities will see a low in the 40- to 45-degree range, but colder pockets have a chance of visiting the 30s for the first time this season. Some rain seems possible over the latter half of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-average temperatures for much of the eastern half of the U.S. for Oct. 23-29.

TROPICS: A disturbance over the far western Caribbean could briefly become a tropical depression today, but it will move inland tonight over Belize. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.