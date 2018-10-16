James Spann: Rain tonight as Alabama gradually cools north to south

BIG THERMAL CONTRAST: We have a big 31-degree swing across Alabama this afternoon. At 2 p.m. we were seeing 55 degrees at Cullman and Haleyville north of a cold front over central Alabama, but to the south we had 86 at Montgomery and Auburn, with a partly sunny sky. Light rain is fairly widespread over north Alabama, north of the front.

The front will continue to move slowly southward tonight, and the sky will remain cloudy over north and central Alabama with periods of rain. Any lingering rain will end early in the day Wednesday, but clouds will linger with a high in the mid to upper 60s. We could see some slow clearing by mid to late afternoon.

Thursday will be a bright, sunny day with a high in the low 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday ahead of the next wave to the west, and rain will move back into the state Friday night. At this point it looks like the best chance of rain will come from 9 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday (this timing could change as we get closer to the weekend). Rain amounts should be one-half inch or less for most communities, and I really don’t expect much, if any, thunder. Clouds will linger through Saturday afternoon for a few hours after the rain ends; the high will be in the low 70s Friday, then drop into the mid 60s Saturday.

Sunday will be a bright, sunny day; after a low in the mid 40s, the high Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with some rain possible, mainly during the second half of the games. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to play the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy; some light rain is possible, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Cloudy and cool weather is the story, and it is looking like most of the rain will be over by game time. The kickoff temperature will be near 60, falling back into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the Blazers take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We expect a clearing sky over Birmingham with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by halftime.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning looks like the coldest morning so far this season; most places will drop into the low 40s, but colder pockets will visit the 30s for the first time. Dry, cool weather continues through midweek, but some rain is possible toward the end of the week.

TROPICS: A disturbance has moved into Belize without development, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet and calm.

