James Spann: Rain ends early today; clouds linger over Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling in the cool air over north and central Alabama early this morning; that rain should end by mid-morning, but clouds will linger through much of the day. We could begin to see some clearing by late afternoon, but it will probably be tonight before the clouds go away for many places. Temperatures won’t get out of the 60s today, and some communities north of Birmingham could hold in the cool 50s for the second day in a row.

Tomorrow will be a much brighter day, with ample sunshine and a high in the low 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday ahead of the next wave to the west, but the day should be dry with a high in the low 70s. Some rain is likely as the weekend begins, late Friday night and through at least part of the day Saturday, but models still don’t offer especially good agreement on timing.

The latest model set has trended a little slower, and at this point it looks like the main window for rain will come from midnight Friday night through 3 p.m. Saturday. It won’t rain for that entire 15-hour stretch, but a few periods of light rain are likely. Rain amounts will be less than one-half inch for most places, and we don’t expect any thunder. Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy and very cool, with temperatures hovering in the low 60s most of the day.

Sunday will be a much brighter day with a good supply of sunshine. We start the day down in the low 40s; the high will be in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees below average for mid to late October in Alabama.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It now looks like there is a good chance the rain holds off until after the games are over.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to play the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). There’s a good chance the rain will end by kickoff; in fact, some clearing is possible by the fourth quarter. Temperatures will rise from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Cloudy and cool weather is the story, and it is looking like most of the rain will be over by game time. The kickoff temperature will be near 60, falling back into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the Blazers take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We expect a clearing sky over Birmingham with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by halftime.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning should be the coolest morning so far this season; most places will drop into the low 40s, but cooler pockets will see mid to upper 30s — maybe even a touch of light frost. The rest of the week for now looks quiet with mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

