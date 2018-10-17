James Spann: Brighter day for Alabama on Thursday

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds are hanging tough across much of Alabama this afternoon; the exception is the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama, where the sun is shining brightly. Temperatures under the clouds are in the 60s.

The sky will clear tonight, and Thursday will be a brighter day, with ample sunshine and a high in the low 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds increase Friday ahead of the next wave to the west, and some rain could reach north Alabama late Friday night. The latest model guidance suggests periods of rain are likely over the northern two-thirds of the state Saturday. The rain won’t be too heavy, and we don’t expect any thunder. It will be a cloudy and cool day, with temperatures holding in the 60s.

The sky will clear Saturday night, and Sunday will feature a sun-filled sky. The low Sunday morning will be in the mid 40s; then we rise into the mid 60s during the afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It now looks like there is a good chance the rain holds off until after the games are over.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). There’s a decent chance the rain will end by kickoff; in fact, some clearing is possible by the fourth quarter. Temperatures will rise from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). Cloudy and cool weather is the story, and it is looking like most of the rain will be over by game time. The kickoff temperature will be near 60, falling back into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the Blazers take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We expect a clearing sky over Birmingham with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by halftime.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will feature the coolest temperatures so far this season; low 40s are likely for most communities across north and central Alabama, but cooler pockets will visit the 30s. The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday, but the latest global model computer output suggests some rain is possible by Wednesday night and Thursday.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

TIME TO GET READY: This is fall severe weather awareness day in Alabama. Our late fall tornado season is almost here — November and December. From 1950 to 2017, Alabama had at least one documented tornado in November or December in 71 percent (48/68) of the years.

Be sure you have a good way of getting a tornado warning. Never a siren — a NOAA Weather Radio is the baseline, followed by a good warning app on your phone like this one.

And have a plan. Know where you are going, and be sure in that safe place there are helmets for everyone in the family. In a site-built home, it is a small room on the lowest floor, away from windows and near the center of the house, preferably. Cars and mobile homes are not safe in a tornado.

