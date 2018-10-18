On this day in Alabama history: Writer Ann Wood was married

October 18, 1947

A Birmingham native, Ann Wood graduated from West End High School and was editor of The Crimson White at the University of Alabama. While a reporter for The Atlanta Constitution, Wood met Georgia Tech student Martin Waldron and they were married on Oct. 18, 1947. They moved to Birmingham, where she was a reporter for the Birmingham Post-Herald while he earned his degree at Birmingham-Southern College. She wrote for The Progressive Farmer before they moved to Tampa, where they both wrote for The Tampa Tribune. In 1965, they moved to Houston, Texas, where he ran a bureau for The New York Times and she was book editor of the Houston Chronicle and began writing award-winning books. They moved to New Jersey, where both had success in New York City. Despite living in the North, she wrote biographies of successful Southerners. She died on July 2, 2010.

