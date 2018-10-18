James Spann: Beautiful fall day for Alabama

James Spann has the forecast for a fine fall Thursday in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

LOOKING GOOD: Cool, dry air covers Alabama this morning, and we expect a very nice autumn day with ample sunshine and a high in the low 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be fair and cool; we drop into the mid to upper 50s early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: We start the day tomorrow with some sun, but clouds increase by afternoon ahead of the next wave to the west; the high will be in the mid 70s. We will forecast periods of light rain across north and central Alabama late tomorrow night into Saturday; it looks like the main window comes from about midnight tomorrow night through 3 p.m. Saturday. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will be light, generally less than a quarter of an inch. Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy and cool, with a high in the mid 60s. The sky clears Saturday night, and the sun returns in full force Sunday. We start the day early Sunday with temperatures in the low 40s; then we rise into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). There’s just a small risk of a shower early in the game; otherwise a clearing sky is expected. Temperatures will rise from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). There’s a small risk of a little light rain early in the day; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cool. The temperature will be near 62 degrees at kickoff, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the Blazers take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We expect a clearing sky over Birmingham with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by halftime.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning should be the coolest morning so far this season; we project lows in the 38- to 43-degree range for most communities; colder spots across north Alabama could see a touch of light frost. Then, we stay dry through Wednesday; the next chance of rain comes Thursday and Thursday night.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Wilma became a hurricane over the Caribbean; it would go on to become a category five hurricane within 24 hours with winds of 185 mph. Wilma made several landfalls, with the most destructive effects felt in the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, Cuba and Florida. At least 62 deaths were reported and damage totaled $27.4 billion, of which $19 billion occurred in the United States. After Wilma, no other major hurricane made landfall in the contiguous United States until Hurricane Harvey made landfall in southern Texas on Aug. 26, 2017, ending a record period of 11 years, 10 months.

