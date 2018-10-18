Scammers are now offering bogus auto pay

Would-be criminals continue to find new variations of credit card and debit card scams. The goal is tricking you into thinking you’re communicating with your utility, and getting information to take your money.

The latest twist sounds a lot like the auto-pay options that many companies offer for speed and convenience. These scams tend to spread across the country, hopping from area code to area code, but this new one seems to have started in Maryland.

Chesapeake Utilities reports that a customer got a call from someone claiming to be with the company. The scammer was asking for credit card information to put on file for future payments to the account.



According to Alabama Power Accounting Manager Mark Patterson, “Auto pay can be an attractive option for many customers. We do offer that, just not in that manner, and not via credit cards.”

Alabama Power customers can sign up for programs like auto pay and paperless billing directly from their account log-in, at alabamapower.com. The company encourages these options as they can save time and printing costs.

“We aren’t calling customers directly to offer those plans,” said Patterson. “They might get invitations on their bill insert or by email. But it always comes down to manually logging in on their account through our website.”

Security experts warn that you should be careful about following any links in email, and not to trust what shows up on your caller ID. Email headers, websites and caller ID can all be easily spoofed.

“We tell customers that if you have any doubt about who you might be speaking with on the phone, that you hang up and call us directly,” said Alabama Power Security Manager Scott Stover. “It may seem rude to some, but we’d rather you be safe, and confident that you’re talking with the right people.”

Alabama Power wants our customers to remember the following:

• We will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.

• We will never call you and ask you over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.

• Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show you. If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244 and do not let him or her inside your home.

• Scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.

• If you ever have any question about the status of your Alabama Power account, do not hesitate to call us. You can reach Alabama Power Customer Service weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244.