James Spann: Dry day for Alabama; some light rain Saturday morning

CLOUDS MOVE IN LATER TODAY: It is a fair, cool morning across Alabama. Here are some temperatures just before sunrise:

Russellville — 43

Decatur — 45

Courtland — 45

Scottsboro — 46

Haleyville — 47

Gadsden — 47

Black Creek — 47

Hueytown — 49

Clouds will begin to move in this afternoon, but the day will be dry, with a high in the mid to upper 70s for most communities. The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight, and we could see a few patches of light rain after midnight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will maintain the chance of some light rain at times tomorrow, mainly during the morning. Rain amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch; otherwise the day will be cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the 60s. The sky becomes clear tomorrow night, and Sunday morning will be the coldest one so far this season, with lows in the 38- to 42-degree range. Then, during the day Sunday, we expect sunshine in full force with a high in the low to mid 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, no rain is expected, but the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). There’s a small risk of a shower early in the game; otherwise, a clearing sky is expected. Temperatures will rise from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). There’s a small risk of a little light rain early in the game; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cool. The temperature will be near 62 degrees at kickoff, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the Blazers take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We expect a clearing sky over Birmingham with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by halftime. It will be a great night for football.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature another cold morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s; with a calm wind, colder pockets could see a touch of light frost. The weather will be dry Monday through Wednesday; the next wave will bring a chance of rain on Thursday.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

