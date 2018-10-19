James Spann: Some light rain for Alabama Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON: The sky is still mostly sunny across Alabama this afternoon, with high cirrus clouds creeping in from the west. There’s nothing on radar, and temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s.

Clouds will increase tonight, and some light rain could develop over the northern counties of the state after midnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and cooler; some light rain is likely at times, mainly during the morning. Rain amounts should be less than a quarter of an inch for most places, and temperatures will be in the 60s during the day. Then, the sky clears Saturday night, and sunshine returns in full force Sunday. We start the day in the 38- to 42-degree range; the high will be in the low to mid 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, no rain is expected, but the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (11 a.m. kickoff). There’s just a small risk of a shower early in the game; otherwise, a clearing sky is expected. Temperatures will rise from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30 p.m. kickoff). There’s a small risk of a little light rain early in the game; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cool. The temperature will be near 62 degrees at kickoff, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday is homecoming day for UAB; the Blazers take on North Texas at Legion Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff). We expect a clearing sky over Birmingham with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s by halftime. It will be a great night for football.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature another cold morning, with lows between 36 and 42 degrees; with a calm wind, colder pockets could see a bit of light frost. The weather will be dry Monday through Wednesday; the next wave will bring a chance of rain on Thursday.

