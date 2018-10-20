Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Spice Pull-apart Biscuits

Pumpkin pie spice season is here. And it seem like that it’s met with devoted cheers or staunch jeers. You either love it or you hate it. We’re pretty big fans at our house. For us, it means the arrival of fall. And the arrival of cooler temperatures – which we desperately need down South.

One thing that I hear constantly is, “I just don’t like pumpkin.” The truth is, there’s usually not pumpkin in pumpkin spice-flavored things. It’s really just about the spices that would flavor pumpkin pie – typically cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger and allspice. It’s about the spicy, warm flavors that are synonymous with fall. Maybe it should be called fall spice? But that just doesn’t have the same ring, right?

These Pumpkin Pie Spice Pull-apart Biscuits are the perfect example. There’s no pumpkin, but there’s tons of that delicious fall flavor, both from the International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer and the addition of a little extra pumpkin pie spice to make sure that flavor packs a punch.

These are super easy since there’s no rolling or cutting out biscuits. You just basically mix the dough together, turn it out onto a baking sheet, and shape it into a rectangle.

They’re also crazy delicious. They’re crisp on the outside, tender on the inside and the perfect sweetness – but not too sweet. And the flavorful glaze takes them right over the top. Y’all are gonna love these.

Pumpkin Pie Spice Pull-apart Biscuits

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Serves 12 biscuits

Ingredients

3 cups baking mix*

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice blend

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/3 cup International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer

For the glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend

3 tablespoons +1 teaspoon International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick silicone baking mat. In a large bowl, whisk together the baking mix, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Add the pecans and mix well. Add the butter and International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer and mix until the mixture begins to pull away from the sides and a dough forms. Fold with your hands if you need to. Press the dough together in the bottom of the bowl. Turn the dough out onto the prepared baking sheet and press and shape it into a rectangle that is roughly 10-by-7 inches. Use a knife to cut the dough into 12 equal biscuits, but do not separate them. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown. Set aside to cool. Make the glaze by combining the powdered sugar with the pumpkin pie spice and the creamer. Add more sugar to make it thicker or more creamer to thin it, if necessary. Drizzle over the slightly warm biscuits and serve.

Recipe Notes

*Baking mix is commonly found under the brand names Bisquick and Pioneer.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook