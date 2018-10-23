Habitat home nears completion with help from Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers

Volunteers are making steady progress and have just three days of work left building the Habitat for Humanity home for the family of Kimberly Collins. The new home is located in the Pleasant Grove community.

Crews of volunteers from several organizations, including the Magic City Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have worked around the clock to ensure that the home will be ready in time for the noon dedication ceremony Friday, Oct. 26.

At that time, Collins will receive keys to her home, which is located at 716 10th Ave. It is the 24th Habitat home built with the support of APSO volunteers.

“Giving back is what APSO is about and this is our biggest community service project of the year,” said APSO project coordinator Kevin Williams, who works in Residential Marketing at Alabama Power.

According to Susan Ernst, in Corporate Marketing and Business Development at Alabama Power, Magic City APSO got involved with building Habitat homes after the deadly April 8, 1998 tornadoes. Building Habitat homes is just one of hundreds of projects supported by the volunteer organization.

Collins calls her Habitat home “a blessing” and says she is excited to move in with her three children.



