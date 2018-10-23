James Spann: Alabama mostly stays dry today, tomorrow

James Spann has the Alabama forecast and the long-distance effects of Hurricane Willa from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

PLEASANT FALL WEATHER CONTINUES: For most of Alabama, dry weather continues today. The exception is along the Gulf Coast, where periods of rain are likely. Most of that rain will fall over Mobile and Baldwin counties; for the rest of the state, the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be dry statewide; with ample sunshine, temperatures rise into the low 70s again. Clouds will thicken tomorrow night.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: High-altitude wave energy from what is now eastern Pacific Hurricane Willa will spin up a surface low on the Louisiana coast tomorrow night. That feature moves eastward, and will bring a rather cold rain for October to Alabama. Rain becomes widespread by Thursday afternoon and Thursday night; the rain will end from west to east Friday morning as the low moves eastward. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Thursday and Friday, well below average for mid to late October in Alabama, and rain amounts should be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range for the northern counties, with more than 1 inch possible for the southern part of the state.

The rain will be over in time for the high school football games Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A strong upper trough will rotate over Alabama, bringing some clouds Saturday. Based on model trends, we will need to insert a risk of light rain Saturday afternoon and Saturday night — nothing too heavy or widespread, but some rain could fall at times from about 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday. Sunday will feature a good supply of sunshine as the trough moves to the east; highs will be in the 60s both days.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC: For Saturday’s big game at Legion Field (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly cloudy, and a little light rain is possible during the game, especially during the second half. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week (including Halloween on Wednesday) will be cool and dry, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Some rain returns by Thursday night or Friday with the approach of a cold front.

TROPICS: While the Atlantic basin is quiet, over in the eastern Pacific Hurricane Willa will move onto the Mexican coast later today as a major category three hurricane. It will quickly dissipate over Mexico tomorrow, but moisture from the system will move into south Texas.

