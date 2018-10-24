Annual Magic City Classic features action on and off the field

This week, the magic extends beyond the football field in the Magic City Classic set to kick off this weekend. It’s touted as the No. 1 Classic of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities. If you’re planning to attend the 77th annual Magic City Classic, the annual gridiron clash of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs versus the Alabama State University Hornets kicks off Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Birmingham’s Legion Field. Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson will be this year’s game emcee.

If you’re looking for activities in addition to the game, there will be plenty of action off the field, as well.

Here’s a quick guide to some of the Magic City Classic events with plenty of celebrity punch:

Singer Faith Evans will be part of the entertainment at the Classic kickoff party. (file) Bessemer’s own Gucci will headline the post-game party. (file) Comedian Rickey Smiley brings his morning show live to Birmingham Friday. (file)

For more information on the Magic City Classic, visit the website: https://magiccityclassic.com/.