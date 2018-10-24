James Spann: Cold, wet Thursday ahead for Alabama

THIS AFTERNOON: We have a very nice October afternoon across Alabama with ample sunshine though high cirrus clouds; temperatures are mostly in the low 70s, right at seasonal averages. Clouds move into the state tonight, however, in response to a surface low forming over south Louisiana.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain moves into the state Thursday morning, and we expect widespread rain Thursday afternoon through Thursday night as the surface low moves eastward through far south Alabama. It will be a cold rain with temperatures holding in the 50s all day tomorrow. A little thunder is possible in spots, but with a stable air mass in place there is certainly no risk of severe storms. Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely.

The rain should end pretty early in the day Friday, but clouds linger with a high in the low 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A broad upper trough will be over Alabama, but moisture will be rather scarce. For Saturday the sky will be occasionally cloudy, but we expect nothing more than a few sprinkles during the afternoon and evening over the northern half of the state. Sunday looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a disturbance could bring a little light rain to the state Sunday night. The high will be in the low 60s Saturday, followed by upper 60s Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the weather will be dry and cool; the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

For Saturday’s Magic City Classic in Birmingham (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be occasionally cloudy, and there is just an outside chance of a few sprinkles during the second half of the game. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff, but they will fall into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Alabama and Auburn have a bye week. UAB is on the road, taking on UTEP in El Paso, Texas, Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear, with temperatures falling from the low 70s at kickoff to near 60 by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be dry with sunny, pleasant days and clear, chilly nights. Some rain is likely toward the end of the week ahead of a cold front.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the central Atlantic could slowly develop into a tropical or subtropical depression in coming days, but most likely it will remain far from land. Over in the western Pacific, Super Typhoon Yutu, with sustained winds of 180 mph, is on a trek through the Northern Mariana Islands.

