James Spann: Dry today, rain tomorrow for Alabama

ONE MORE DRY DAY: The sky will be partly sunny across most of Alabama today with high clouds filtering the sun; most communities will see a high in the low 70s this afternoon. Clouds will increase statewide tonight as a surface low forms near the Louisiana Gulf Coast in response to remnant energy from former eastern Pacific Hurricane Willa.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: The low near the Gulf Coast will move eastward, and rain spreads into Alabama during the day tomorrow, becoming widespread tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Rain amounts for most places will be one-half to 1 inch, and the rain will end at some point Friday morning. Both days will be cool; we stay in the 50s all day tomorrow, and the high Friday will be at or just over 60 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: For now Saturday looks dry and cool; the day will be partly sunny with a high in the low to mid 60s. An upper trough will push a surface front through here late in the weekend; the bulk of the day Sunday looks dry, but we will mention some risk of showers late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night with this feature. Rain amounts should be on the light side, generally less than one-quarter inch.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the weather will be dry and cool; the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s for the games.

For Saturday’s Magic City Classic in Birmingham (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be occasionally cloudy, but at this point it looks dry with a kickoff temperature around 63, falling into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Alabama and Auburn have a bye week. UAB is on the road, taking on UTEP in El Paso, Texas, Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear, with temperatures falling from the low 70s at kickoff to near 60 by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: A touch of light rain is possible over north Alabama Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday look cool and dry; no rain issues for the trick or treaters this year. The high Wednesday will be in the 60s. Some rain will return toward the end of the week with the approach of a cold front.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the central Atlantic has a chance of some slow development over the next five days, but it should remain far from land for now. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

