Alabama Power crews returning from Florida, more preparing to go

After two weeks of restoration work following the landfall of Hurricane Michael, most of Alabama Power’s employees are on the way home.

“Some of them were released on Wednesday, and the majority of the rest started home Thursday morning. The remaining Alabama Power employees are continuing to provide logistical support to Gulf Power,” said Alabama Power Storm Center coordinator Chuck Coleman. “Now we’re working on who we are sending to help with the next phase of recovery.”

More than 1,200 Alabama Power employees and contractors have been at work since just after the storm passed through the Wiregrass. They started work in Alabama, moved east to assist in Georgia, then wrapped up their deployment helping Gulf Power in the hardest-hit parts of Florida.

In the next few days, another wave of workers will head south to help. Now that most of the main distribution infrastructure is back up, there is a need for smaller crews to set meters and re-establish service for homes that needed to make repairs before connecting to the grid.

“We’ll be sending those service trucks down there, depending on the need. We’re going to be flexible,” Coleman said.

By the weekend, Alabama Power will be sending more than 30 engineers to assist Gulf Power. They’ll be working with the Gulf teams to double-check the infrastructure, and make sure the system meets or exceeds the previous levels of quality and reliability.

“Often, you’ll get a temporary fix just to get power flowing again, because you can come back later and make the permanent repair,” Coleman said. “We’ll be helping evaluate the system post-storm and providing information back to Gulf to help them identify and prioritize those long-term recovery plans.”