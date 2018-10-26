Cheese garlic grits are on the menu of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Guests at the Berney/Fly Bed & Breakfast in Mobile are just as impressed with the tranquil settings and charm of the inn as they are inviting food selections.

The breakfast menu features a customer and Southern favorite – cheese garlic grits. These are no ordinary grits! According to innkeeper Steven Flaskerud, guests really enjoy them.

In fact, this breakfast item has garnered enough attention to reach the state tourism department‘s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Cheese Garlic Grits at Berney/Fly in Mobile among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.