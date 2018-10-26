A Classic tradition for Alabama Power employees

It’s time for the 77th annual Magic City Classic. The football game kicks off Saturday, Oct. 27, at Birmingham’s Legion Field at 2:30 p.m., but the weekend includes a host of activities for fans to enjoy leading up to the game.

The rivalry is touted as the No. 1 Classic game of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Some Alabama Power employees will be watching the outcome of the Classic very closely.

Joey Merritt is a bona fide Alabama State University Hornet. In fact, he says his wife and two children are “united” in their love for the university from which he graduated in 1994. He joined Alabama Power in April 2011 as a mid-career employee and is currently a Lighting Sales representative working in Montgomery.

He describes his work experience at Alabama Power as dynamic and fast-paced.

“We have a talented workforce that is dedicated to our customers,” said Merritt. “We provide cutting-edge solutions to many of today’s energy problems.”

Rooting for the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs as a former football player at the school, Alabama Power Distribution engineer Marcus Powe came to the company after he began interning in Transmission his sophomore year of college. He was introduced to the company through the university’s annual career fair and acquired his internship through an organization called INROADS, which helps prepare talented students for corporate and community leadership.

Powe is going into his eighth year as an Alabama Power employee, thanks to that experience.

“The internships created a desire to work at the company, especially when you meet so many people who want to help you as well as want to see you succeed,” said Powe.

As proud alums of their schools, both employees give a thumbs up to the company’s support of the Magic City Classic.

“The relationships built are crucial to the company, but it’s also great that the company is putting forth effort in making sure this event continues,” said Powe. “The Magic City Classic highlights two prolific HBCUs in the state of Alabama.”

“It is great that Alabama Power supports the Magic City Classic,” said Merritt. “Many graduates, like myself, matriculated from these two schools and work for Alabama Power or another Southern Company affiliate. It truly reinforces the importance of business, academics and athletics at these institutions.”

As for game day predictions, Merritt says the ASU Hornets will take the Classic with a 17-3 victory. Powe declined to predict a score.

Powe and Merritt are two employees with different educational backgrounds and diverse career paths, but there is one thing they have in common. They’ll both be rooting for their schools – institutions that helped pave the way for the careers they enjoy today at Alabama Power.