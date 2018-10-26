On this day in Alabama history: Gov. Albert Brewer was born

October 26, 1928

Albert Brewer, who served an abbreviated term as governor following the death of Gov. Lurleen Wallace, was born in Bethel Springs, Tennessee. He moved to Alabama as a child. Brewer, who practiced law in Decatur after graduating from the University of Alabama, entered politics as a state representative and eventually rose to speaker of the Alabama House. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1966, and became governor when Mrs. Wallace died in May 1968. In office for a little more than two years, Brewer’s administration made improvements in public education, notably through significant increases in per-pupil spending and teacher pay. Despite these and other successes, Brewer lost his bid for a full term in a bitter campaign against George Wallace. After another failed campaign for governor, Brewer left politics and taught law and government at Samford University. He died in 2017.

Albert P. Brewer (1928-2017) was governor of Alabama from 1968 to 1971, taking office upon the death of Gov. Lurleen Wallace. He oversaw education improvements, ethics reform and reductions in state spending. Prior to his governorship, Brewer served in the Alabama House of Representatives, becoming its youngest speaker, and as lieutenant governor from 1966 to 1968. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) In June 1969, Gov. Albert Brewer announced the creation of the new University of Alabama System, consisting of independent campuses in Birmingham and Huntsville in addition to the main campus in Tuscaloosa. Pictured here with Brewer (center) are Dr. Joseph Volker, first president of UAB, and his wife, Juanita, both standing to the left of Brewer. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of University of Alabama at Birmingham Archives) In February 1970, Marshall Space Flight Center Director Dr. Wernher von Braun was transferred to Washington, D.C. to serve as NASA deputy associate administrator for Planning. Prior to his departure he was honored with a plaque at the Mashall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. Left to right: Dr. von Braun’s daughter, Iris, wife, Maria, Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer, U.S. Sen. John Sparkman, and Dr. von Braun’s son, Peter, and daughter, Margrit. (NASA, Wikipedia) In 1970, Marshall Space Flight Center Director Dr. Wernher von Braun (right) was reassigned to NASA Headquarters to serve as deputy associate administrator for Planning. Prior to his transfer, Dr. von Braun was honored for his career in Huntsville with the celebration of “Wernher von Braun Day.” Among those participating were Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer (left) and Alabama Sen. John Sparkman (center). (NASA, Wikipedia) The official portrait of Albert P. Brewer (1928-2017), Alabama’s 47th governor. The portrait was painted by artist W.W.S. Wilson in 1971. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, image courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History)

