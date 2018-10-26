James Spann: Clouds linger over Alabama today; mostly dry weekend ahead

James Spann has the forecast for Friday and the Alabama weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling over parts of east Alabama early this morning, but the rain has ended over the western two-thirds of the state. That lingering rain should be out of the state soon. But clouds will linger today, and temperatures remain below average for late October.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will stay cloudy tomorrow, although we could see some clearing by mid to late afternoon. We will still mention a few isolated showers in the forecast for the afternoon thanks to an upper trough overhead, but most places will be dry. The high tomorrow will be in the low 60s. Then, Sunday will be brighter and warmer; with a good supply of sunshine, temperatures rise into the mid 70s. A cold front will pass through Sunday night, but it looks like the air will be too dry for any significant risk of showers.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the weather will be dry and cool; the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

For Saturday’s Magic City Classic in Birmingham (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M at Legion Field, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly cloudy with just a slight risk of a shower during the game. In fact, the sun could break out at times. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff, but they will fall into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Alabama and Auburn have a bye week. UAB is on the road, taking on UTEP in El Paso, Texas, Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear, with temperatures falling from the low 70s at kickoff to near 60 by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday with chilly mornings but pleasant afternoons; the high will be in the upper 60s Monday, followed by mid 70s Tuesday. Wednesday will be mild and dry with a high well up in the 70s; clouds move in Wednesday night, and rain and storms are likely after midnight and into Thursday. There will be some surface-based instability, and a few strong storms are possible. This looks like a good rain event with totals around 1 inch for most places. Drier air returns Friday.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the central Atlantic is expected to become Tropical Storm Oscar this weekend; it will drift westward before turning northeast out to sea, and is no threat to North America. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

