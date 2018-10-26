Six companies named finalists in Alabama Launchpad startup competition

Six companies with innovative business plans are advancing as finalists in the Alabama Launchpad Startup Competition. The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, which sponsors Launchpad, announced the six early-stage companies that will make their final pitches at the competition in Fort Payne on Nov 14.

The startups are competing along two tracks: concept stage, for entrepreneurs launching businesses, and seed stage, for businesses accelerating growth.

A panel of five judges representing investors, entrepreneurs and corporate stakeholders from across the state selected six early-stage startups to compete in the Alabama Launchpad Startup Competition Finale.

The six finalists will make their pitches before the judges at 4 p.m. at Fort Payne’s DeKalb Theatre. The judges will select a concept startup winner to receive a $50,000 cash prize and a seed winner to receive a $100,000 cash prize.

Funding from Alabama Launchpad helps high-growth, innovative startups launch or scale their businesses. While the prize money is a benefit to competing, all competitors benefit from the access to mentors, valuable feedback to grow their businesses and connectivity to the growing network of Alabama Launchpad alumni.

Mobile’s Cigar Club selects and provides premium cigars by subscription. (CigarClub) Birmingham’s Domestique makes coffee and other ready-to-drink beverages. (Domestique) Mobile’s LEVELD is an app-based marketplace providing individuals access to tools and equipment rentals via peer-to-peer transactions. (LEVELD)

The finalists for the concept stage are:

AerBetic (Birmingham), which has developed a non-invasive, wearable alert sensor for managing diabetes.

Jeri (Alexander City), which offers care-planning software for family caregivers.

LEVELD (Mobile), an app-based marketplace providing individuals access to tools and equipment rentals via peer-to-peer transactions.

The seed stage finalists are:

CigarClub (Mobile), a tailored monthly subscription service of premium cigars.

Domestique (Birmingham), a coffee roasting and beverage company providing high-quality, ready-to-drink products.

TriAltus Bioscience (Birmingham), which offers services for life scientists who work with genetically engineered proteins.

Judges are:

David Gibson, Bell Media (formerly of Zeekee), Birmingham.

Spencer Lacey, Jemison Investment Company, Birmingham.

Emilie Dover, Rocket City Digital, Huntsville.

James Barnett, People’s Bank, Birmingham.

Mart Marasco, BFC Global Services, Birmingham.

The finale is open to the public. Admission is $10 for startups and students, $20 for investors and the public. There will be food, networking and entertainment. For tickets, click here.

Since its inception in 2006, Alabama Launchpad has invested more than $4.2 million in companies that have created more than 500 jobs and raised more than $70 million in follow-on capital and revenue.