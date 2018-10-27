Recipe: Praline Pumpkin Bread

Fall has to be one of my favorite times of the year. The heat fades and the crisp mornings arrive. Leaves change color. It seems like everything just calms down from the craziness of summer. And with that change in season comes a change in food, too. Well, at least at our house. Hearty stick-to-your-ribs soups and stews take over for the lighter meals and crisp salads of the warmer months. Flavors like pumpkin, apple and spice make their annual appearance.
And people lose their minds. … You know what I’m talking about. Everything becomes pumpkin spice flavored. And I do mean everything.
And while I poke fun, I honestly can not wait for y’all to make this pumpkin bread. It’s seriously the best pumpkin bread that I’ve ever had and, dare I say it, I’m not a big pumpkin fan. Gasp! I know. And it’s fall! How dare I, right? I mean, I don’t dislike it, there are just other things I like more. But even with that, I could have eaten an entire loaf of this stuff. The bread is good, don’t get me wrong, but the bread with that sauce … holy guacamole! As my sweet great grandmother would say, “It’s so good, it’ll make your tongue slap your brain out.”
I’m gonna need y’all to get on it and make this bread. Like, seriously. Your family and friends will thank you. That is, of course, if you share it. Which you probably won’t. At least not the first loaf. You’ll probably eat all that one by yourself. Not that I’ve experienced that or anything.
Praline Pumpkin Bread
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 25 minutes
Makes 2 loaves
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup shortening
- 2 2/3 cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 (15-ounce) can real pumpkin
- 2/3 cup water
- 3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
For the sauce:
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray two 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pans with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl with a hand mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the shortening and sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the pumpkin and water and mix well.
- In another bowl, use a whisk to mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and allspice. Add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients and mix well. Divide the batter evenly between the two pans. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Be sure to test both loaves for doneness, not just one. Allow to cool for a few minutes before removing from the pan. Top with the Praline Sauce.
- To make the Praline Sauce, combine the sweetened condensed milk, brown sugar and salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sauce comes to a rolling boil. Continue to cook for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and stir in the pecans. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before pouring it over the warm (not hot) bread.