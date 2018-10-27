Recipe: Praline Pumpkin Bread

Fall has to be one of my favorite times of the year. The heat fades and the crisp mornings arrive. Leaves change color. It seems like everything just calms down from the craziness of summer. And with that change in season comes a change in food, too. Well, at least at our house. Hearty stick-to-your-ribs soups and stews take over for the lighter meals and crisp salads of the warmer months. Flavors like pumpkin, apple and spice make their annual appearance.

And people lose their minds. … You know what I’m talking about. Everything becomes pumpkin spice flavored. And I do mean everything.

And while I poke fun, I honestly can not wait for y’all to make this pumpkin bread. It’s seriously the best pumpkin bread that I’ve ever had and, dare I say it, I’m not a big pumpkin fan. Gasp! I know. And it’s fall! How dare I, right? I mean, I don’t dislike it, there are just other things I like more. But even with that, I could have eaten an entire loaf of this stuff. The bread is good, don’t get me wrong, but the bread with that sauce … holy guacamole! As my sweet great grandmother would say, “It’s so good, it’ll make your tongue slap your brain out.”

I’m gonna need y’all to get on it and make this bread. Like, seriously. Your family and friends will thank you. That is, of course, if you share it. Which you probably won’t. At least not the first loaf. You’ll probably eat all that one by yourself. Not that I’ve experienced that or anything.

Praline Pumpkin Bread

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Makes 2 loaves

Ingredients

2/3 cup shortening

2 2/3 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 (15-ounce) can real pumpkin

2/3 cup water

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

For the sauce:

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions