Athens homes selling 37 days faster on average compared to one year ago

Sales: According to the ValleyMLS.com, Athens/Limestone County residential sales totaled 170 units during September, down 1.2 percent from 172 sales in the same month a year earlier. September sales were also down 9.1 percent compared to 187 sales in August. Results were 63.7 percent above the five-year September average of 114 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all Athens/Limestone County area housing data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Athens area in September totaled 490 units, a decrease of 22.5 percent from September 2017’s 632 units, and a decrease of 1.4 percent from August 2018’s 497 units. September months of supply totaled 2.9 months, a decrease of 21.1 percent from September 2017’s 3.7 months of supply. September’s months of supply increased from August’s 2.7 months of supply.

Pricing: The Athens median sales price in September was $194,900, an increase of 8.7 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 4.4 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the September median sales price on average decreases from August by 6.9 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in September spent an average of 39 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 48.7 percent from 76 days in September 2017, and a decrease of 15.2 percent from 46 days in August.

Forecast: September sales were 11 units, or 6 percent, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 181 sales for the month, while actual sales were 170 units. ACRE forecast a total of 1,456 residential sales in the Athens area year-to-date, while there were 1,416 actual sales through September.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide sales declined during September, residential sales in Alabama continued to grow during the early fall of 2018. Total residential sales in Alabama increased 8.5 percent year-over-year from 4,678 to 5,074 closed transactions. Year-to-date through September, statewide residential sales are up 6.8 percent from 44,272 one year ago to 47,283 currently. Home price appreciation in the state grew, but at a slower pace than in previous months. The median sales price in September increased 0.6 percent from $161,480 to $162,482, while the year-to-date median sales price is up 4.4 percent from 2017. Although nationwide inventory levels are starting to stabilize, Alabama’s residential inventory decreased 8.9 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a major factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during September spent an average of 90 days on the market, an improvement of 18 days from 2017.

NAR’s national perspective: During September, nationwide sales volume for existing homes decreased 9.1 percent year-over-year from 462,000 to 420,000 closed transactions. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, rising interest rates played a significant role in September sales declines in markets across the nation. “This is the lowest existing home sales level since November 2015,” he said. “A decade’s high mortgage rates are preventing consumers from making quick decisions on home purchases. All the while, affordable home listings remain low, continuing to spur underperforming sales activity across the country.”