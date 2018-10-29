On this day in Alabama history: Actress Kate Jackson born in Birmingham

October 29, 1948
Actress Kate Jackson, best known for her role in the hugely successful television series “Charlie’s Angels,” was born in Birmingham on this day. Jackson is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated veteran of dozens of films and several television series and has appeared as a guest star on numerous television shows. She is also an outspoken advocate for women’s health issues, having survived two bouts of breast cancer as well as open-heart surgery.
She was born Lucy Kate Jackson to Hogan and Ruth Jackson. Her father was the wealthy president of a building-supply company. Jackson has one sibling. She attended private schools in Birmingham, graduating in 1966. She enrolled in the University of Mississippi as a history major but transferred in her sophomore year to Birmingham-Southern College, where she took her first theater class. Although Jackson graduated with a degree in history, her career path led to Hollywood.
