James Spann: Sunny Tuesday ahead for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: There’s nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool; we drop down into the 40s again early Tuesday. Then, during the day, the sky will stay sunny with a high in the upper 70s.

HALLOWEEN: We are forecasting a partly sunny, mild Wednesday with just a few widely scattered afternoon and evening showers, mainly over the western half of the state. The rain won’t be heavy or widespread, and the high will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WET THURSDAY: The big rain event will come after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday as a dynamic weather system moves into Alabama from the west. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area west of Alabama with possible severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, and we certainly will have some potential for strong, possibly severe storms for parts of Alabama on Thursday:

For now, it seems like the best chance of severe storms Thursday will come over the southern half of the state, where instability values are higher.

Storms over South Alabama Thursday will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds and some hail. We also can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two based on the forecast shear profiles.

The main window for the stronger storms will come from roughly 3 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Rain amounts statewide should be around 1 inch.

There is still a good bit of uncertainty involved; forecast confidence will be higher once we get within 48 hours of the event.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The sky will clear on Friday as cooler, drier air rolls into the state; Friday’s high will be in the low 60s. Then, we expect a delightful weekend with sunshine in full supply Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and lows mostly in the 40s. Colder spots could see 30s both mornings.

NEXT WEEK: At this point, much of the week looks dry and pleasant with seasonal temperatures.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar in the Central Atlantic is packing sustained winds of 85 mph; it will move north, then northeast, far from land over the next five days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

