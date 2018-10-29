Keep Halloween safe with these tips from UAB experts

Keeping kids, teens and even adults safe on Halloween can be a daunting task.

A 2010 study in Pediatrics showed that Halloween had the fourth-highest number of emergency room visits among holidays, and children ages 10-14 had the most injuries, over 30 percent of the total. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham weighed in with tips on how to stay safe this year.

“There is no one primary cause for Halloween-related injuries,” said David Schwebel, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Psychology and director of the UAB Youth Safety Lab. “Ill-fitting costumes can cause falls and obstruct vision, trick-or-treating in the dark can create risks for pedestrians, and wielding a knife to carve the jack-o’-lantern presents its own set of problems.”

Schwebel said parents need to set expectations for their trick-or-treating children regarding when and where they can go, making sure children are not out late unsupervised.

“It should be a fun time for families and friends, but safety is important, too,” he said. “Parents need to take safety into consideration.”

According to Andrew Pucker, O.D., Ph.D., assistant professor in the School of Optometry, there are an estimated 1,000 or more emergency room visits per year associated with decorative contact lenses, which are popular at Halloween.

“Patients should wear only contact lenses prescribed by a licensed eye care professional,” Pucker said. “Poorly fitted lens and improper lens care are associated with potential vision risks. Overall, we urge our patients to use common sense and make safe choices while they are having their Halloween fun.”

“Elaborate costumes, especially masks, can dramatically curtail peripheral vision, which is very important when crossing a street or navigating fences and landscaping between houses,” said UAB Callahan Eye Hospital’s Shilpa Register, O.D., Ph.D., Department of Ophthalmology. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends makeup rather than masks, but remember to test it on a small spot first to confirm there are no allergic reactions.”

Follow this handy checklist for child safety

To keep your little goblins and others safe, stick to these safety rules: