Alabama Legacy Moment: Kate Cumming

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

The Civil War nurse recording her observations in a diary that she later published. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Kate Cumming.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Kate Cumming from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

