James Spann: Mild, mostly dry weather for Halloween in Alabama

THIS AFTERNOON: We have enjoyed a very nice warm-up across Alabama today. With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s across most of north and central Alabama. Tonight will be mostly fair and not as cool as recent nights; most places will not drop below the mid 50s early tomorrow.

HALLOWEEN: Mild and mostly dry weather continues. With a partly sunny sky, we should rise into the 75- to 78-degree range Wednesday afternoon. We will just mention the chance of a few isolated showers over the western counties of the state during the afternoon and evening. For most, it will be a comfortable evening for trick or treaters.

STORMY DAY THURSDAY: A rather potent weather system will bring the threat of strong to severe storms across Alabama on Thursday. Higher instability values will be over south Alabama, but the higher shear values should be over the northern half of the state. The best combination of severe weather parameters is over the southern counties; the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms defined for areas south of a line from Eutaw to Jemison to Opelika. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for the northern counties of the state.

The main window for strong to severe storms across Alabama will come from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The primary threat will come from damaging thunderstorm winds, but a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially across south Alabama. Rain Thursday will be heavy at times, with amounts of 1 to 2 inches likely.

Keep an eye out for forecast updates as we get closer to the event. Thursday represents the beginning of the late-fall severe weather season here (November and December).

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain will end early in the day Friday; otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s, along with a cool north breeze. Then, the weekend will feature a sunny sky Saturday and Sunday. We rise into the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Saturday morning will be cold, with lows down in the 38- to 42-degree range for most places. Colder pockets will see some frost.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We’ll have great weather for the high school games across the state Friday night; look for a clearing sky with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will host Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The sky will be sunny, with temperatures rising from near 62 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

Alabama is on the road to take on LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff). It will be a perfect night for football, with a clear sky and temperatures falling through the 60s.

UAB will host UTSA at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with low 60s at kickoff and mid 50s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: The latest run of the American global model (the GFS) now brings moisture back into the state Monday, suggesting a chance of showers, followed by an active day Tuesday with showers and strong thunderstorms. The latter half of the week looks cool and dry.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar, in the Central Atlantic, is packing sustained winds of 100 mph, is moving northeast and will remain far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.