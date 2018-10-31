James Spann: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama tomorrow

James Spann has Alabama’s Halloween forecast and the latest on Thursday’s storms from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MILD HALLOWEEN: With a partly sunny sky, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s across Alabama again today, and the weather should be generally dry. We will mention some risk of isolated showers over the western counties this evening, but the weather looks pretty good in most places for the trick or treaters on the prowl for some candy.

ACTIVE DAY TOMORROW: Rain and storms will become widespread across Alabama tomorrow, and some of the storms could be strong to severe. The air will be rather stable over north Alabama, which means only a limited risk of severe storms there; higher probabilities will come over the southern third of the state, south of U.S. 80.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for south Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for the northern two-thirds of the state:

A line of strong storms will enter west Alabama early tomorrow morning; the main window for heavier thunderstorms will come from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The main threat will come from strong straight-line winds over south Alabama within a long squall line, but one or two isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Rain amounts of more than 1 inch are likely statewide.

If you live in south Alabama or the Florida Panhandle, be sure you have a way or hearing severe weather watches and warnings tomorrow if they are needed.

The rain will end from west to east tomorrow afternoon, but some lingering light rain or drizzle is possible tomorrow night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Temperatures will hold in the 50s most of the day with some risk of scattered light rain. The weather over the weekend looks very nice, with mostly sunny days and clear nights. The high will be in the upper 60s Saturday and close to 70 Sunday. Saturday morning will be cold, with a low in the 38- to 42-degree range for most communities across north and central Alabama. Colder spots will probably see some light frost.

A cold front could push a few showers into Alabama late Sunday night as the weekend wraps up.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We’ll have great weather for the high school games across the state Friday night; look for a clearing sky with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will host Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The sky will be sunny, with temperatures rising from near 64 degrees at kickoff into the upper 60s by the second half.

Alabama is on the road to take on LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff). It will be a perfect night for football, with a clear sky and temperatures falling through the 60s.

UAB will host UTSA at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with low 60s at kickoff and mid 50s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: The latest run of the Global Forecast System model hints that a decent part of the day Monday will be dry, but then it shows a stormy setup for Tuesday, Nov. 6, election day. We will mention a good chance of strong storms, and we could very well be looking at a severe weather threat. Of course, it’s too early for details now, but just something to watch. The latter half of the week looks cool and dry.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar is in the middle of the Atlantic with sustained winds of 75 mph; it is moving northeast and will remain far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

