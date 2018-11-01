Can’t Miss Alabama has a great autumn weekend with the Oak Ridge Boys, Disney on Ice and the Christmas Village

See some of the best shows, festival and concerts that you will not want to miss this weekend.

Oak Ridge Boys

The beloved country and gospel music group will perform at the Alabama Theatre Friday, Nov. 2. The Oak Ridge Boys won their first Grammy award for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for the hit song “Elvira” in 1981.

Follow this link to make a ticket purchase.

Alabama Pecan Festival

Support the Alabama Pecan Festival in Mobile County while enjoying some of the best pecans you can eat. The proceeds of the festival will impact agriculture needs in the area. Meet former festival queens, enjoy live entertainment, carnival rides, a car and tractor show, pecan pies and other treats on Nov. 2-4.

The free event is at Tillman’s Corner on Plantation Road.

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice presents “Frozen” at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Nov. 1-4. The show is about Anna, a fearless princess who is on a journey to find her estranged sister and break an icy spell.

For more information about Frozen and for ticket information, click here.

Us Against the World Tour

Gospel singers David and Tamela Mann will perform “Us Against the World Tour” with the Mann family Friday, Nov. 2 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex at 7 p.m. Tamela, a Grammy-award winning singer, began her career with Kirk Franklin and the Family. David, married to Tamela, is a gospel singer, actor and comedian. The Mann’s have had roles in Tyler Perry’s movies and plays “I Can Do Bad All By Myself,” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “Madea’s Class Reunion,” “Meet the Browns,” “What’s Done in the Dark,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “Madea’s Big Happy Family.”

Tamela’s greatest hits are “Now Behold the Lamb,” “Take me to the King and “I can only Imagine.”

Moss Rock Festival

It is a beautiful time of year to attend the Moss Rock Festival Nov. 3-4. Experience art and design and nature and smart living at the 13th annual eco-creative festival, which includes 2-D and 3-D mixed media, clay, digital and more.

The venue is The Preserve in Hoover.

Christmas Village

What better way to start planning for the holiday season than at the Christmas Village Festival Nov. 1-4. Shoppers will get gift ideas, sample food and see arts and crafts. Jolly old Saint Nick will be available for photographs.

The venue is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

National Peanut Festival

There is so much to do and see at the National Peanut Festival, from art to magic shows to comedy to music. Go here for the complete schedule. ATMs are assessible and major credit cards are accepted. Wheelchairs, strollers and mobility scooters are for rent. The festival is Nov. 2-11 in Dothan.

Stay current through Facebook and Twitter.