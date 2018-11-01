On this day in Alabama history: Lawyer, editor, legislator and poet Meek dies

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alexander Beaufort Meek (1814-1865) was a journalist, poet and historian, as well as an attorney and politician. Meek represented Mobile in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1853 to 1855 and was Speaker of the House from 1859 to 1861. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

November 1, 1865

Lawyer, poet, newspaper editor and state legislator Alexander Beaufort Meek died at age 51 on this day. In 1836, Gov. Clement Comer Clay appointed Meek Alabama’s attorney general, a position he held for about six months until the November election. In 1854, as chairman of the education committee in the Legislature, Meek was responsible for the passage of the Public School Act. It was the first statewide legislation to create a fund for public education and the position of state superintendent of education. “The Red Eagle,” Meek’s most famous poem, was a lyrical epic about Creek Chief William Weatherford. The poem was published in 1855.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Illustration depicting Alexander Beaufort Meek. (The Library of Southern Literature: Biography, edited by Edwin Anderson Alderman and Joel Chandler Harris. Published by The Martin & Hoyt Company, 1909; Wikipedia)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

