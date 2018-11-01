On this day in Alabama history: Lawyer, editor, legislator and poet Meek dies

November 1, 1865

Lawyer, poet, newspaper editor and state legislator Alexander Beaufort Meek died at age 51 on this day. In 1836, Gov. Clement Comer Clay appointed Meek Alabama’s attorney general, a position he held for about six months until the November election. In 1854, as chairman of the education committee in the Legislature, Meek was responsible for the passage of the Public School Act. It was the first statewide legislation to create a fund for public education and the position of state superintendent of education. “The Red Eagle,” Meek’s most famous poem, was a lyrical epic about Creek Chief William Weatherford. The poem was published in 1855.

