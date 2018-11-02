James Spann: Potentially dangerous severe weather setup for Alabama early next week

CLOUDS ON THE WAY OUT: The sky is clearing across Alabama this afternoon; most of west Alabama is enjoying a sunny sky, and the lingering clouds over the eastern counties will be gone soon. Temperatures are way below average; readings are mostly in the upper 40s and low 50s at mid-afternoon. The average high for Nov. 2 at Birmingham is 70.

Tonight will be clear and cold; most communities will see a low in the 38- to 42-degree range early Saturday morning. Colder spots will see some frost.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full supply Saturday with a high in the upper 60s; then Sunday will be partly sunny with a high close to 70. A few showers could slip into the state Sunday night.

POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS SEVERE WEATHER SETUP EARLY NEXT WEEK: A vigorous weather system will bring potential for severe thunderstorms to much of “Dixie Alley” early next week. In Alabama, at this time it looks like the main severe weather threat will come from midnight Monday night through noon Tuesday. Of course, this could change. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Remember, we are now in the late fall severe weather season.

I am asking you to consider these action points to get ready:

Have a properly programmed NOAA Weather Radio in your home with a fresh battery. You can buy them in many retail stores locally. NEVER rely on a siren.

Have a good app on your phone designed for pushing severe weather warnings, like this one.

Get the ABC 33/40 app on your phone so you can watch our live tornado coverage in your safe place.

Review your action plan with everyone in your family. Your safe place is a small room (hall, closet, bathroom, etc.) on the lowest floor, near the center of the house. If you live in a mobile home, identify a nearby shelter that is available not only during the day, but late at night as well. Remember, this could be a pre-dawn type event.

In your safe place, have helmets for everyone in the family (bicycle/batting helmets are great). Also, for everyone have a portable air horn and hard-soled shoes.

Let others who don’t pay attention to weather know that this could be a dangerous situation, and they need to be in a position to hear watches and warnings Monday night and Tuesday.

We don’t pass along this information to scare anyone, but simply to get you prepared. I will keep you updated as new data comes in; watch for forecast changes.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Wednesday, but more rain looks possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

