Beautiful weekend gives way to potential severe weather Monday into Tuesday

AN OUTSTANDING SATURDAY ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA

What a fantastic fall day to spend outdoors at a park, on a hike, or taking in a local college football game. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with clear skies during the evening and overnight hours. Afternoon highs top out in the mid-60s to the lower 70s, with lows dropping into the 40s.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FORECASTS

Auburn hosts Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium this morning with kickoff scheduled at 11 a.m. No issues with weather at all as skies will be sunny throughout the game with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s at kickoff and warming into the mid-60s by the end of the game.

UAB hosts UTSA at Legion Field later this evening with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.. No issues with weather throughout the game as we’ll have clear skies and temperatures starting off near 60 degrees at kickoff and falling into the lower 50s by the final whistle.

Alabama pays a visit to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. and it will simply be an outstanding night for football. Clear skies and mild to start with temperatures in the lower 60s and dropping into the upper 50s by the end of the game.

TIME TO ROLL THOSE CLOCKS BACK AN HOUR

That’s right, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Be sure to set those clocks back one hour before you head off to bed on Saturday night. The good news is that you will gain one hour of extra sleep time before you wake up on Sunday morning. Daylight Saving Time starts back on March 10th, 2019.

A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE ON SUNDAY

A shortwave associated with a low over northeastern parts of Iowa will be moving through the area late in the day and into the evening hours on Sunday, bringing with it a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers. Prior to that, we’ll have plenty of sunshine and blue skies throughout the morning, before clouds start to roll in during the latter half of the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS SETUP FOR SEVERE WEATHER MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING

Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and into the early afternoon hours, but a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Afternoon highs will top out in the 70s.

We’ll have a shortwave will be taking on a negative tilt just off to our northwest on Monday night, giving the weather pattern the classic look for a severe weather outbreak. With the combination of a rapidly deepening low moving northeast towards the Great Lakes, along with dewpoints climbing into the upper 60s to possibly the lower 70s, more than sufficient instability, and higher shear values, all modes of severe weather will be possible… damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes (some of which could be significant, long-track tornadoes).

The main window for stronger to severe storms across Central Alabama looks to be from around 8:00 pm Monday night through the early morning hours on Tuesday. Once the storms move out of the area by Tuesday evening, skies will begin to slowly clear out for the late night and into the overnight hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

Remember these action points to get ready for severe weather…

• Review your weather safety action plan with everyone in your household.

• In your safe place, have a helmet for each person, hard-soled shoes, and a portable air horn.

• Have fresh batteries in your flashlights and in your NOAA WeatherRadio.

• Have a good severe weather app on your phone that pushes severe weather warnings

• Get the ABC 33/40 app so you can watch live coverage while in your safe place.

• Inform those who don’t pay attention to the weather that this could be a dangerous situation and need to be in a position to get watches and warnings.

We don’t share this information to scare anyone, but to simply get you prepared. We’ll have updates on the blog throughout the weekend as new data comes in.

NICE WEATHER RETURNS FOR MIDWEEK

Wednesday will be a nice day to rest and relax after from what could be a very busy two days with the weather. Skies will be mostly clear and no rain is expected throughout the day. Afternoon highs top out in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

RAIN CHANCES CREEP BACK INTO THE FORECAST AT THE END OF THE WORK WEEK

A few isolated to scattered showers are possible starting in the later afternoon hours on Thursday and continues through a good bit of the morning hours on Friday before rain chances diminish by Friday afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s, while Friday will be just a tad warmer, topping out in the mid-60s to the mid-70s.

THE TROPICS

All is quiet across the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean, and no new tropical cyclones are expected to form during the next five days.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER

Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region that you are interested in.

WEATHERBRAINS

Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web at WeatherBrains.com or on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

You can find the AlabamaWx Weather Blog on the major social media networks:

Facebook

Twitter

E-FORECAST

Get the Alabama Wx Weather Blog’s Seven-Day Forecast delivered directly to your inbox by email twice daily. It is the most detailed weather forecast available in Central Alabama. Subscribe here… It’s free!

For more weather news and information from Scott Martin and the rest of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.com.