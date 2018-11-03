Recipes: Pumpkin-Spice Dump Cake

A while back I told y’all about the amazing Slow Cooker Apple Butter that I found over on JustaPinch.com. Well, this recipe for Pumpkin-Spice Dump Cake also caught my eye while I was over there browsing. I mean, I just love the ease of a dump cake and can surely appreciate a delicious fall dessert!

Now, I have a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Crunch Cake that’s similar, but wanted to test this out as well.

Boy, I’m glad I did!

Pumpkin-Spice Dump Cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Serves 12

Ingredients

⦁ 1 (15-ounce) can canned plain pumpkin

⦁ 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

⦁ 4 large eggs

⦁ 1 cup sugar

⦁ 5 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

⦁ 1/2 teaspoon salt

⦁ 1 (15.25-ounce) box yellow cake mix

⦁ 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

⦁ 1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the pumpkin, milk, and eggs together until smooth. Add the sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Mix well. Add about 1/2 of the dry yellow cake mix to the batter and mix well.

3. Pour the batter into the greased dish. Sprinkle with the remaining dry cake mix over the batter. Sprinkled with the chopped pecans. Drizzle the melted butter over.

4. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until the edges are brown and the cake is set. (The toothpick test won’t work well with a cake that’s this dense.) Allow to cool before serving. Served at room temperature or just warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook